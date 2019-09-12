Takitaki was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Takitaki missed Sunday's season opener with a hamstring issue after being limited in practice all week. Now seemingly healthy, the 24-year-old will likely resume his backup position behind Joe Schobert for Monday's clash against the Jets.

