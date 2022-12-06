Takitaki (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Takitaki suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Texans, so his move to IR was a formality. The fourth-year pro was enjoying the most successful season of his career as a regular part of the team's linebacker rotation. His 71 tackles (36 solo) are a single-season high. In his absence, Tony Fields will likely take on a more significant role.
