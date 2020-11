The Browns placed Takitaki on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Takitaki has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. He won't be available for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The second-year linebacker is coming off an impressive performance against the Eagles, as he produced three solo tackles and added a pick-six. Jacob Phillips could start in his place Week 12.