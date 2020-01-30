Browns' Sione Takitaki: Has special-teams role
Takitaki played 15 games in 2019 and recorded 21 tackles while playing mostly on special teams.
The Browns expended a 2019 third-round pick on Takitaki, who didn't see much playing time while sitting behind Joe Schobert on the depth chart. That investment was made by the previous administration, so new head coach Kevin Stefanski does not have an attachment to Takitaki. The Browns are expected to lock up Schobert and prevent him from becoming a free agent, so Takitaki is looking at a depth spot at linebacker and another year on special teams in 2020.
