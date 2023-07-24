Takitaki (knee) is "doing everything he can to be ready for Week 1," according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Takitaki took part in individual drills Sunday, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during Week 13 of the 2022 campaign. Despite being limited to just 12 games last season, he still managed to record a career-high 71 tackles. He should play a significant role in the team's linebacker corps once he proves himself healthy enough to compete.