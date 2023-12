Takitaki tallied seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 36-22 victory over the Texans in Week 16.

Takitaki's tackle total was his highest since he also registered seven stops against Denver in Week 12. The fifth-year pro is up to 50 tackles on the season, and he's also recorded a career-high 2.0 sacks. Takitaki's role has fluctuated during the campaign, but he's been on the field for at least 88 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps each of the past two weeks.