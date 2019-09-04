Takitaki (hamstring) participated in Wednesady's practice in a limited fashion, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Takitaki has been back at practice for a few days now, and he still carries an injury tag on Cleveland's first official injury report. The rookie third-round pick still has two practices to shake the hamstring injury so he can make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Titans. If he is active for that game, expect him to play sparingly on defense behind Joe Schobert while sticking mainly to special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week