Takitaki totaled 16 tackles (11 solo) and deflected a pass in Thursday's 37-20 victory versus the Jets.

Takitaki was the Browns' leading tackler for the second straight week, this time blowing away his previous season-high mark with 16 stops. Prior to Thursday, the most tackles the linebacker had logged in a contest was seven. Not coincidentally, Takitaki's 63 defensive snaps Thursday were his second-most of the campaign. He's played 90-plus percent of the Browns' defensive snaps two of the past three weeks after not reaching that mark in any contest prior to Week 15.