Browns' Sione Takitaki: Questionable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Takitaki (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Takitaki has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so he may be a true game-time decision Sunday after logging seven tackles (three solo) last week against the Jets.
