Browns' Sione Takitaki: Questionable for Sunday
Takitaki (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Takitaki has been limited since returning to practice earlier this week, but it remains to be seen whether or not he has put in enough work to play in Week 1. Expect a final update on Takitaki's status to come Sunday.
