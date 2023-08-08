Takitaki (knee) took part in team drills for the first time Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Takitaki had previously only been taking part in individual drills since camp opened, so it's a step in the right direction for the 28-year-old. He had previously stated that he was doing everything he can to be ready for Week 1, which still seems like a realistic possibility for the BYU product, as he works his way back from an ACL tear suffered Week 13 last season.