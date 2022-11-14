Takitaki racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Miami.
Cleveland had a tough time handling the Dolphins' potent offense Sunday, and Takitaki had his hands full in tying for the team lead with 10 stops. It was his second straight game with a double-digit tackle total after failing to hit that mark in each of his first seven contests. Takitaki has seen his highest snap counts of the season over his past two games, and he's responded with 23 tackles after recording 24 between Weeks 1 and 7.