Takitaki (knee) was rehabbing on the side field to start mandatory minicamp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Takitaki recorded a career-high 71 tackles before tearing his ACL in Week 13 last year. Given the typical return timeline for an ACL tear, it'd be surprising to see the 2019 third-round pick cleared for full-contact practices by the start of the 2023 campaign, but the team hasn't ruled that possibility out yet. Takitaki has started 28 games over the past three seasons and re-signed with the Browns this offseason via a one-year deal.
