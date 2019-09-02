Browns' Sione Takitaki: Returns to practice
Takitaki (hamstring) returned to the practice field Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.
Takitaki, a 2019 third-round draft pick from BYU, has been out since mid-August. There's been a lot of buzz about the Browns' defense, particularly its front line, a unit that could create sack or interception opportunities for a linebacker. In the one preseason game he played, Takitaki was used on both defense and special teams. He currently sits second on the depth chart.
