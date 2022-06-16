Takitaki has been playing as one of three starting linebackers in Cleveland's base defense during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Takitaki may not be an every-down player heading into the 2022 regular season, however, as the linebacker was taken off the field during the Browns' pass-down defensive packages. The 27-year-old played 15 games with eight starts in 2021 before he was placed on the team's injured reserve with a shoulder injury heading into Week 18. Takitaki's production took a hit this past campaign, falling from 67 tackles over 15 games in 2020 to 44 tackles starts in 2021; so, the linebacker may need to prove himself as a full-time starting player heading into the final year of his rookie contract.