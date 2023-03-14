The Browns re-signed Takitaki (knee) to a one-year contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
The 2019 third-rounder suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 last season and likely won't be 100 percent until close to the start of the 2023 campaign. Takitaki has started 28 games over the last three years.
