Browns' Sione Takitaki: Teaming with Cleveland
The Browns selected Takitaki in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 80th overall.
Takitaki isn't the fastest linebacker, posting a 4.63 40-yard dash at the Combine, but he's a thumper capable of attacking the gaps vertically when needed. It's possible Takitaki might be best suited as a special teams ace, but the Browns evidently don't feel that way after investing a third-round pick into the BYU product. It'd be surprising to see the inside linebacker push out Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey when it comes to a starting position so consider this selection to improve the team's admittedly unheralded linebacker depth.
