Takitaki recorded three tackles and played 45 of 46 snaps in last Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to Houston.

Takitaki was a prominent member of Cleveland's defense in 2023, which was better during the regular season than what it showed in the postseason loss. He ranked third in tackles with 66, including two sacks, and had one interception. The five-year veteran enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.