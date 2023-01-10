Takitaki underwent ACL surgery Dec. 14, putting him on track to return in mid-October, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Takitaki suffered the ACL injury in Week 13 and finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 71 tackles across 12 appearances. As of now, it looks like the fourth-year linebacker will be sidelined until at least October while rehabbing from surgery, which may make his impending free agency difficult to traverse.