Takitaki did not practice Wednesday and is not expected to play during Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Takitaki is trending towards missing his second consecutive preseason tilt. The rookie third-round pick appears primed to play a depth role in Cleveland's linebacker corps, and any time missed due to injury could impede his path to snaps. He'll work to get fully healthy and resume practicing as soon as possible.