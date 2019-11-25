Carlson caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over Miami in Week 12.

Carlson, whose touchdown streak ended at one game, had one of four balls targeted to Cleveland tight ends as quarterback Baker Mayfield established chemistry with his main weapons, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. With David Njoku (wrist) expected to return for Week 13 against Pittsburgh, Carlson, who was promoted from training squad prior to Week 9, may be the odd man out.