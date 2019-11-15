Browns' Stephen Carlson: Finds endzone in win
Carlson caught his lone target for eight yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers in Week 11.
Carlson, an undrafted rookie out of Princeton, was promoted from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster for Week 9 after injuries hit the tight end grouping. He hadn't made much of an impact until Thursday's win, when he had is first NFL target and catch over 12 snaps. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has used his tight ends near the goal-line this season as Carlson became the fourth tight end to catch a red-zone touchdown. The position group is tied with the wideouts for red-zone scores.
