Browns' Stephen Carlson: Joining Browns

Carlson signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Browns.

Carlson played wide receiver for Princeton the last few years but is listed as a tight end with the Browns. He totaled 683 yards on 51 receptions as a senior in 2018 and then added some weight in the offseason to be able to compete for a tight end position. He'll set his sights on a depth role on the Browns' active roster in 2019.

Our Latest Stories