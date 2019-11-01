Carlson was promoted to the Browns' 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday.

The 21-year-old joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May but was unable to make the season-opening roster, though he remained with the organization on the practice squad. Carlson should serve as Cleveland's No. 3 tight end while Pharoah Brown (concussion) is sidelined.

