Carlson had one target and played 41 snaps in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.

Carlson was the starting tight end, as Demetrius Harris was made inactive and David Njoku appeared for the first time since Week 2 due to a wrist injury. His 41 snaps led the position group, but it was Njoku drawing the most targets (three), including one inside the red zone. As Njoku gets acclimated, he is expected to start games and receive the most playing time among Cleveland tight ends.