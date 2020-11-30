site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Stephen Carlson: Makes first catch
Carlson caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.
Carlson is the seldom-used fourth tight end on the Browns' roster. The catch was his first of the season and the target just his second.
