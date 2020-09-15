Carlson is expected to receive more playing time with David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carlson played just 12 snaps (16 percent) and had one target in the season-opening loss to the Ravens but moved up to third on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. He broadly fits into the category of blocking tight end, but quarterback Baker Mayfield uses tight ends as red-zone scoring options. Carlson caught five of seven targets with one touchdown in 2019.