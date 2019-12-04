Play

Carlson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Carlson has recorded four receptions for 46 yards over the last three weeks, so if he's unable to play Sunday against the Bengals, it will mainly affect the team's run-blocking schemes. The 22-year-old still has two practice sessions to elevate to full capacity.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories