Carlson (groin) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Carlson appears truly iffy for Sunday's game, but his presence likely won't impact Cleveland's offense one way or another. He saw just two targets through 16 regular-season games in 2020, and both Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant are set for Sunday while No.3 tight end David Njoku (hamstring) is questionable.