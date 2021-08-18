Carlson will undergo surgery on his knee and miss the entire 2021 season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Carlson suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason opener versus the Jaguars, and there will be no chance of him retaking the field this season. He appeared in 16 games for Cleveland last year and caught one of two targets for 11 yards while primarily playing special teams.
