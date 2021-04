Carlson signed his tender as an exclusive rights free agent with the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carlson returns to a crowded tight end room, one which currently features Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku at the top of the pecking order. It seems unlikely that he'll garner any larger a depth role than he served in Cleveland over the last two seasons, when he caught six of nine targets for 62 yards and one score in 25 appearances.