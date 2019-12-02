Carlson caught two of two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Carlson is on the target fringe for the Browns but needs to be considered when looking at a Cleveland tight end. Quarterback Baker Mayfield often looks to tight ends in the red zone, so Carlson, who has one red zone touchdown, is in the mix. How long he remains in the mix will depend on what the Browns do with David Njoku (wrist), who is designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated for Week 14 against the Bengals.