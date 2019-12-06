Play

Carlson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Carlson does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Bengals. The 22-year-old is set for his usual depth role in Cleveland's tight end corps Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories