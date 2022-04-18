Weatherly signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Monday, Anthony Poisal of the team's official website reports.
Weatherly was traded by the Vikings to the Broncos last season and registered 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 15 total appearances. The 2016 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role during the 2022 campaign.
