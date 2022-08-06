Weatherly (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Browns on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The veteran defensive end had just signed a one-year deal with the Browns in April, but will start the year on the IR list. Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram noted that Weatherly will be undergoing surgery on his knee, with no timetable for return discussed by coach Kevin Stefanski.
