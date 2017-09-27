Browns' T.Y. McGill: Left off injury report
McGill (back) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is preparing for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Sunday will be McGill's season debut, but he isn't much more than a reserve defensive tackle. The third-year lineman recorded six tackles (four solo) and two sacks in 2016.
