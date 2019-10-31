Davis was claimed by the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Davis did not remain unemployed long. One day after the Giants released him, the Browns swooped in. Davis has recorded 39 tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and one pass defensed over 18 games since joining the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

