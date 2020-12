Davis will draw the start at middle linebacker for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

After starter B.J. Goodson tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the job is now Davis' to hold down as the Browns look to secure playoff position. Goodson has been Cleveland's leader this season in combined tackles with 91, which means Davis should see plenty of opportunities and could be a sneaky add as a low-rostered IDP option.