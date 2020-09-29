site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Tae Davis: Will miss time
RotoWire Staff
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Davis (elbow) will miss significant time, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Davis' injury coincides with the return of Mack Wilson, who is easing his way back into the lineup.
