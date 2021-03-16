The Browns signed McKinley (groin) to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.
After being cut by the Falcons in early November, McKinley made stops in Cincinnati, San Francisco and Las Vegas. The 2017 first-round pick didn't play a game with any of those teams. Since entering the league, McKinley has produced 17.5 sacks across 49 games. The UCLA product is aiming to redefine his career in Cleveland. Myles Garrett (oblique) is the unequivocal starter on one side of the defensive line, but McKinley could make a case in training camp to start on the opposite end.
More News
-
Raiders' Takkarist McKinley: Not expected Thursday•
-
Raiders' Takkarist McKinley: Preparing to return•
-
Raiders' Takkarist McKinley: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Raiders' Takkarist McKinley: Heads to Las Vegas•
-
Takkarist McKinley: Waived after failed physical•
-
49ers' Takkarist McKinley: May not be ready immediately•