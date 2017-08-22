Browns' Tank Carder: Out for season with torn ACL
Carder has a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The loss of Carder is a tough blow for Cleveland who was expecting him to start at inside linebacker this year. Carder will undergo surgery in the coming days clearing way for Joe Schobert to fill in where necessary.
