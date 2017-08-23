Browns' Tank Carder: Placed on injured reserve
Carder (knee) was placed on the Browns' injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Monday's exhibition matchup versus the Giants, Tom Withers of the Aurora Sentinel reports.
Carder, a special teams' captain last season, was competing with Joe Schobert for the starting middle linebacker role. He has played in 77 games with the team since 2012, but will now be sidelined until next season.
