Browns' Tank Carder: Remains in Cleveland
Carder (knee) signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Carder spent the 2017 season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during a preseason game. The 29-year-old was a special teams captain for the Browns in 2016 and will likely have a reserve role in 2018 following the emergence of Joe Schobert at starting middle linebacker.
