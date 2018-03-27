Carder (knee) signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Carder spent the 2017 season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during a preseason game. The 29-year-old was a special teams captain for the Browns in 2016 and will likely have a reserve role in 2018 following the emergence of Joe Schobert at starting middle linebacker.

