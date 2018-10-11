Browns' Tanner Vallejo: Dealing with concussion
Vallejo entered the NFL's concussion protocol and was unable to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's unclear if the Boise State product picked up the head injury in the Week 5 win over the Ravens or at Wednesday's practice. Either way, he'll have to pass through all five phases of the protocol before gaining clearance to play. If Vallejo is deemed good to go for Sunday's game against the Chargers, he would likely be limited strictly to special teams duty.
