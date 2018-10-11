Browns' Tanner Vallejo: Not practicing Thursday
Vallejo (concussion) was unable to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Boise State product has seen all of his snaps exclusively on special teams this season and is now dealing with a concussion. This news certainly doesn't bode well for Vallejo's Week 6 availability, and if he misses time, Genard Avery could see an increase in special-teams snaps.
