Bryan (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bryan picked up the hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of the team's Week 3 loss to the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, but he's had over a week to clear the issue and will have a shot at suiting up in Week 4 despite not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. If Bryan is ruled out, Perrion Winfrey and Tommy Togiai would be candidates for increased roles.