Bryan (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bryan was unable to suit up for Cleveland's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons but has turned in three limited practices since. If he's able to take the field, Bryan will occupy a significant role on both the defensive and special teams units. Through three games this season, he has tallied four total tackles.