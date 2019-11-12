Play

Thomas returned two kickoffs for 40 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo.

Thomas, who has yet to take a snap on defense, has been a staple on special teams but not as a returner. He's now handled Cleveland's kick-return duties the last two weeks, taking over Dontrell Hilliard, who remains the team's primary punt returner. He's averaged 24.3 yards on four returns.

