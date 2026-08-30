The Browns would like to keep Green on the 53-man roster if they can fit him, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Green is fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The mobile rookie sixth-round pick out of Arkansas is raw as a passer but has intriguing rushing upside. Cleveland would have to release one of the players ahead of Green or carry four quarterbacks to keep him on the roster, which could leave the Browns shorthanded in depth at another position.