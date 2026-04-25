The Browns selected Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Green spent the first three years of his college career in Boise State before transferring to Arkansas in 2024, where he operated as a dual-threat quarterback for the Razorbacks. He finished his senior season completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while turning 139 carries into 777 yards and eight scores across 12 games. Green was a standout at the 2026 NFL Combine in February, with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash that was the fastest among quarterbacks since Reggie McNeal in 2026. Green joins a Browns quarterback room that also consists of Deshaun Watson and 2025 selections Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, it's worth noting that Cleveland hired Todd Monken as the head coach, who served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025 with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback, which could help Green emerge from the rest of the pack.